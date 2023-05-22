Trump Crushes Hopes and Dreams of Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new Premise poll has found that former President Donald Trump is the only Republican candidate capable of defeating President Joe Biden in the presidential election. The former president has also been leading the GOP primary field and is currently the frontrunner in the Republican primary race according to all polls.

The Premise poll specifically found that 43 percent of Americans stated that they would choose Trump over Biden, while 38 percent stated that they would support Biden. Eighteen percent were unsure about which candidate they would support.

In contrast, in a hypothetical race between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 37 percent stated that they would support Biden, while 33 percent expressed support for DeSantis. A wider margin of 29 percent stated that they were not sure whom they would prefer.

In the Republican primary race, Trump has a 37-point lead over his other competitors, with 50 percent of likely Republican voters stating that they wanted to see Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024. Only 21 percent stated the same for DeSantis while all other candidates received a maximum of 5 percent. Specifically, former Vice President Mike Pence had 5 percent of respondents’ support, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had 3 percent and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had 1 percent.

The Premise poll comes after an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week which showed that Biden’s approval rating in one of his key demographic groups, Black voters, had dropped to 58 percent. Historically Black voters supported the Democrats in national elections.

