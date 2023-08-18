Trump Dealt Devastating News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Late on Monday, Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney unveiled the indictment against former President Trump and 18 of his co-conspirators. A Georgia grand jury chose to indict the defendants, in this case, following a two-year probe from Willis into Trump’s attempts to push state officials to intervene in the state election. The case also includes 16 Georgians who had selected to act as fake electors and had claimed that the state’s presidential election had been won by Trump.

Those indicted in this case include many of Trump’s legal team, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliana, as well as former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In total, there are 41 counts in the indictment. Willis during a press conference pointed out that all of her office’s decisions were entirely based on the law which is “completely nonpartisan.” The defendants, in this case, have been given until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender. Willis has also claimed that she is hoping the trial is going to take place within the next six months.

As part of the indictment, the defendants are also charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), which help group together a group of people that are allegedly involved in the same illegal plot.

The indictment also alleges that Trump had violated many Georgia criminal statutes, including some related to filing fraudulent documents, making false statements, forgery, and solicitation of violation of a public officer’s oath.

