Trump Enrages Democrats With New Promise

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, former President Trump revealed that he was not planning on dropping out of the 2024 presidential race because of his legal woes. This statement comes at a time when Trump has been indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records which would potentially lead to a conviction in connection to the hush money payments case.

Carlson, during the interview which aired on Tuesday night, asked Trump whether there was “anything they could throw at you legally” in order to make him drop out of the presidential race.

In response, Trump said that he would never drop out of the race as “it’s not my thing.”

Trump could potentially end up being charged in connection to the Manhattan case which alleges that he had falsified business records to hide a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an attempt to hide their alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings as well as the affair. He has also called out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe as a whole claiming that it is politically motivated.

According to New York law, falsifying business records could be escalated from a misdemeanor to a felony if an individual “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” Each of the charges has a maximum of four years of jail time, but experts have noted that first-time offenders do not usually do jail over these types of charges.

