Trump Erupts On Popular Radio Host

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to target Howard Stern, a radio host and former friend of Trump, who has in the past few years grown more critical of the former President’s influence in politics.

Stern first started his career as a radio host in the 1970s. He is known for pushing boundaries, which is enjoyed by fans but many critics find it to be tasteless. Over the years the host has been based in New York City which allowed him to develop a friendship with Trump. Trump has made appearances on Stern’s shows more than 20 times.

In recent years Stern has also ventured into political commentary and has often spoken up about his political stance which appears to be left-leaning. This has also meant that he has often criticized Trump and the influence that he has in the political sphere. As a result of this commentary, the friendship between the two men appears to have ended.

In his post on Saturday, Trump stated that Stern was “disloyal.” The statement was made after Stern made headlines for claiming to be anti-Trump and “woke.” Trump also called Stern “weak” and “pathetic” and argued that not only had he lost a friend but also his appeal to the audience. He added that ever since Stern went “woke” no one cares about his radio show, and that he most likely is not getting paid a lot as he has lost all of his influence. Finally, he argued that Stern is “unattractive both inside and out.”

