Trump Exposes Biden’s Crooked Immigration Plot

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Racine, Wisconsin where he focused much of his speech on border security and immigration.

Racine is located around 30 miles away from Milwaukee, the city that will host the Republican National Convention next month. Trump started off in his speech by pointing out that he loves Milwaukee which is the reason that the city was picked. These comments are likely an attempt to offset the backlash and criticism he has received after he allegedly referred to it as a “horrible city” during a House Republican closed-door meeting.

Wisconsin is always an important state in the presidential race as the results tend to be tight. While Trump had managed to win the state in 2016, in 2020 the state went to Biden with only 20,000 more votes. The Decision Desk HQ/ The Hill average polls now show that Biden is once again leading in the battleground state but only by one percent.

The majority of Trump’s remarks dealt with immigration, following the recent announcement of the Biden administration that executive action would give immigrants who don’t have the necessary documentation but are married to U.S. citizens to work and live in the country legally.

Trump argued that this was President Biden sending to the world the message that those who illegally enter the United States will be rewarded. He argued that this move was most harmful to the Hispanic and Black populations of America. He added that the move was also hurting Unions. All of these groups had previously supported Biden in their majority in the 2020 election.

