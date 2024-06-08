Trump Exposes Biden’s Israel-Hamas Strategy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for what he referred to as a weak strategy when it comes to handling the Israel-Hamas war, and promised that if he wins back the White House in the upcoming election he will fix the situation in the Middle East.

In a statement to Truth Social Trump argued that Biden was “weak” and that he was now scrambling in an attempt to “fix” the mess he had created in the Middle East because he was scared of losing the presidential election. He continued by pointing out that they had peace in the Middle East and that they would be able to have it again, but not if Biden is in office.

This statement by Trump comes after Biden released his three-phase peace plan on Friday which would result in a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and would provide the framework for rebuilding Gaza.

Trump argued on Tuesday that there were no “new wars” during his time in office and stated that if he wins another term in the White House there would be peace. He continued by stating that there would not be any more terror or civilian deaths and that none of these things should have happened. He pointed out that the only reason this has happened is because of the incompetence and weakness of President Biden and that he would be focusing on fixing the messes he had created and ensuring peace for all parties involved. He added that this was something that they would do fast.

Biden in his announcement of the peace deal claimed that Hamas had been sent the agreement, which includes a point that they would not be able to plan another attack similar to the one they had conducted on Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed Biden’s proposal arguing instead that the war needed to continue until Hamas was completely destroyed.

