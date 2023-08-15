Trump Targets Georgia DA Fani Willis’

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump stated during a speech in New Hampshire that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis was a “young racist” and he alleged that she had an “affair” with a gang leader. Willis has been handling the investigation into Trump’s actions regarding 2020 election results in Georgia, which was made official on the evening of August 14.

Trump pointed out that Willis was rumored to have an affair with a person who was a member or leader of a gang. He proceeded to argue that she had many problems and that she was looking to indict him on what was a perfectly reasonable call.

He proceeded to argue that he has done nothing wrong and that they should not be looking to indict him because of this.

In a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, the Trump campaign had included a Rolling Stone headline in which it was noted that Willis had defended YSL Monday, a rapper, in 2019. The story falsely alleged that the two had also been caught having a relationship, however, there is no evidence to suggest that was the case.

The probe in the state of Georgia was initiated after it was revealed that Trump had called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and told him to “find necessary votes.”

