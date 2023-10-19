Trump Exposes “Phony” Biden Interview

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam President Biden’s recent appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” which aired late Sunday and was heavily focused on the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Trump stated in his post that CBC “should be ashamed” of the program. He proceeded to claim that CBS had guided Biden on what to say and that all of the questions he was being asked included the answers. He added that the way the questions were asked practically meant that the show should have been considered a campaign contribution for the Democrat Party.

Trump questioned why CBS should be using the “free public airwaves” to put out such a partisan show and claimed that they were attempting to protect Biden, whom he referred to as the most corrupt and incompetent U.S. president in history.

Over time, Trump has become increasingly critical of news outlets, which he has often accused of working to boost his political opponents or of painting his political and legal controversies in an unfair light. CBS is not the only outlet that Trump has attacked in the last few months. He has also slammed Fox News over its coverage of the 2024 Republican primary election and recently stated that Comcast needed to be investigated because of the MSNBC and NBC News broadcasts that were being released.

In the interview, Biden told Scott Pelley, a journalist, that it would be a grave mistake if Israel occupied Gaza following last week’s attack by Hamas.

