Trump Fighting To Keep His Liquor License

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Trump Organization has argued that none of the liquor licenses in New Jersey are held by former President Donald Trump and that there was no reason for the three golf clubs owned by Trump in the state to have their licenses revoked.

This announcement came about the New Jersey attorney general’s office having led an inquiry into whether the New York conviction of the former President should have an effect on those permits. However, the Trump Organization has interjected, arguing that there wasn’t anything for them to review.

In a statement to the Hill, the organization argued that Donald Trump was not the holder of any liquor license and he is not the director or an officer of the entity that holds the liquor license. They added that in fact, Trump does not hold a liquor license anywhere in the United States. As they pointed out, the properties in question, which are three of Trump’s iconic golf clubs, are some of the most iconic properties in the world and have never harmed any Americans.

According to the law in New Jersey, no one is allowed to hold a liquor license if they are under 18 or if they have been convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude.” Last month Trump was found to be guilty on 34 charges relating to a hush money payment made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The charges related to falsification of business records in order to hide the payment.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office had argued that they would be examining three active licenses for the properties.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com