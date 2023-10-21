Trump Fighting To Protect His Own Family

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump continued with Trump alleging that his children were being targeted by Letitia James, the New York Attorney General who brought forward the $250 million civil fraud case.

In 2022, James filed a lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children, and the Trump Organization claiming that over the years they had inflated and deflated the value of assets in order to secure better loans and insurance terms. On October 2 the civil trial officially started at a time when Trump was in the midst of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The former President was present during the first three days of the civil trial and has maintained that he committed no wrongdoings. Following Tuesday’s proceedings, Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where he told reporters that the trial was rigged. He further claimed that this was part of a witch hunt and that his children did not have any reason to be a part of this case.

Trump pointed out that his entire family was working hard and that his children should not be involved in this case. While Trump did not make any specific references to any of his children, Ivanka Trump, his daughter, had initially been one of the defendants but the case against her was dropped in June after it was determined that it was outside the statute of limitations.

The 2024 GOP presidential candidate also argued that right now he should be campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or other places in the U.S. and that this case against him should have never been brought forward.

