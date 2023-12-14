Trump Fights Back Against His Crooked Judge

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, former President Trump vowed that he would be appealing a gag order that the judge in his election interference case had issued.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump argued that the Appeals court had upheld the gag order against him in the election interference case. He also claimed that in that case the January 6th select subcommittee had destroyed almost all of the evidence in the case. He then argued that he was going to be barred from talking or even stating the truth.

Trump continued his post by arguing that people were allowed to attack him and speak up against him, but that he was not allowed to respond at all to their allegations and claims. He then questioned what was happening to the United States and argued that he would be appealing the decision by the court.

An appeals court has for the most part upheld the gag order that restricts Trump’s ability to make any comments that could be directed to potential witnesses in the 2020 presidential election interference case. Previously, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel went along with the ruling for the most that had been made by Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judges have stated that Trump would be blocked from making any remarks that are intentionally looking to interfere with the case or cause others to potentially interfere with the case. The one change they made though is the removal of Special Counsel Jack Smith from the protected court staff, which allows Trump to criticize Smith.

