Trump Flips the Script on Biden Administration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump provided some insight into the defense strategy that he would be employing in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

In the motion that was filed by his legal team where they are requesting discovery, Trump accused the Biden administration of “collusion” and argued that the administration was involved in the case against him.

Trump is currently facing charges relating to having violated the Espionage Act, by refusing to return over 300 classified documents after he left the White House. According to prosecutors, Trump had held the documents in his Florida estate and had often moved them around as a way of hiding them from prosecutors and Attorneys.

However, the filing on Tuesday night showed that Trump’s lawyers were planning on putting the Biden administration on trial with their rhetoric as they are requesting access to any documents and communications between the administrations and the prosecutors in an attempt to find documents that prove that Trump had been unfairly targeted.

The 68-page filing noted that there are secured records that suggest that NARA, the FBI, the Justice Department, the Special Counsel, and the White House had colluded.

Trump’s legal teams further claim that the records they have gathered show that there is additional evidence of political bias which could be integral to the defense in this case and thus needed to be produced immediately.

The case was assigned to special counsel Jack Smith by Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to stop Trump from making such claims about the administration.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com