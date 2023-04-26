Trump Flips the Script on DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump is using his network of both personal and political connections in order to increase his support for his 2024 White House bid. This is potentially halting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from gaining a lot of support, even before the governor announced his 2024 presidential campaign. While DeSantis has not yet formally announced his bid for 2024, he is the only other Republican to receive enough support to potentially challenge Trump.

Trump’s recent moves have not only helped him grow his support among congressional Republicans, but he has also managed to get many key endorsements from close to half of Florida’s Republican House delegation, including some members that DeSantis’s team had hoped to win the support of.

DeSantis is widely expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid in May or June after the Florida state legislature ends its annual session. So far, there have been three members of Congress, only one of which was from Florida, to back DeSantis in his potential presidential bid.

Many of the endorsements that Trump and his team have managed to get have been the result of lobbying, but there are others who have noted that they have not received any communication from the former President or his team, but that they had recently heard from DeSantis and his team.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who endorsed Trump on Monday, stated that he had recently heard from DeSantis for the first time in five years and that even then, it had been his team that had contacted him. He added that Trump on the other hand had called him personally following his recent accident which resulted in him being hospitalized.

