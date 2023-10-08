Trump Floats Him Becoming Speaker of the House

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump argued that while his attention is on the 2024 presidential election, he was not completely opposed to the possibility of becoming the House Speaker.

Before entering the courtroom for the third day of his civil law trial in New York, Trump told reporters that he had received calls about being the Speaker. He added that what he could say at this time was that they would do what was best for both the United States and the GOP. As he pointed out, there are “some great, great people.”

Reporters were quick to point out that Trump had not completely dismissed the possibility of serving as the Speaker but instead had only said that there were people calling him and asking about it. Trump in his statement had said that many people had asked him but that his focus is on the presidential race which he is currently leading by 50 points. He added that this was his complete focus.

While House rules do allow for the Speaker to be selected from outside the House Republican member pool, it has so far never been done. The former president also specifically said that he would assist the Republican party in any way possible regarding the vacant office.

Many Representatives, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have pushed for Trump to become the House Speaker.

Trump commented about Greene that she was a “wonderful woman” and that she had called to ask him to come save the House. He added that this was something others had also asked and that ultimately it was all about saving the country.

