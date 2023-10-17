Trump Gets Massive 2024 Victory

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Recent polls in pivotal states for the 2024 presidential race have shown promising signs for former President Donald Trump, despite his significant legal challenges this year, which encompass 91 serious criminal charges and a civil judgment for business deceit.

As the possibility of another face-off between Trump and current President Joe Biden in 2024 grows, Trump remains significantly ahead of potential Republican contenders in the polls. This standing comes amid a year fraught with legal confrontations for him.

The latest polling data from Emerson College, published on two consecutive days, highlights Trump’s advantage over Biden in two states crucial for electoral victory: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, Trump has a noteworthy nine-point advantage over Biden, and in Wisconsin, his lead, while narrower at two points, is still evident.

Nevertheless, the polls reflect an electoral decision that is anything but conclusive, considering the election is still more than a year away. Notably, 19 percent of those polled in each state have expressed their inclination toward another candidate or haven’t made a definitive choice regarding their vote in 2024.

Interestingly, the poll from Pennsylvania reveals a surprising trend: voters under 30 are leaning towards Trump by 45 to 39 percent, a deviation from the general political tendency attributed to Gen Z and younger Millennials in most polling data.

Conversely, in Wisconsin, the scenario among the under-30 demographic is different, with Biden leading by 48 to 36 percent.

Spencer Kimball, who oversees Emerson College Polling, noted in a commentary that the tight margins reflected in the Wisconsin data, reminiscent of the 2016 and 2020 election results, hint at a potentially close race for the state in 2024.

