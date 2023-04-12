Trump Given Stern Warning To Not Hire Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned former President Donald Trump through a tweet on Friday not to hire far-right activist Laura Loomer, who she claimed was “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar.”

Loomer is a former congressional candidate who has made several anti-Muslim remarks. This was one of the points that Greene noted in her tweets, along with the fact that Loomer had attacked her previously for choosing to support Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker over the fact that he had not endorsed Loomer’s congressional campaign. This tweet by Greene comes after it was noted in a report by the New York Times that Trump was looking to find a position for Loomer in his 2024 reelection campaign or with one of the super PACs supporting him.

Greene, who is a close ally of Trump, has claimed that Loomer also loves Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist known for his racist and antisemitic comments.

In November, Trump reportedly had dinner with Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Trump has received extensive criticism over this dinner. Trump has stated that he was not aware that Fuentes would be joining for the dinner, or what his views and remarks had been.

Greene warned Trump that he should “never hire or do business with a liar,” further stating that she was intending on discussing this hire with Trump.

Trump congratulated Loomer who won the Republican primary for a House seat in Florida in 2020 before losing the general election.

