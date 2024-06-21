Trump Goes After Biden During Birthday Speech

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, former President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday at a Club 47 event in Florida where he did not waste the opportunity to slam President Joe Biden during his birthday remarks. He also once again pushed that the United States president should be required to take an aptitude test and questioned the mental fitness of the incumbent president.

The Associated Press reported that the majority of Trump’s remarks had been focused on attacking Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Trump had told his supporters that the United States was being destroyed by people who were incompetent. He also slammed Biden for his age, 82, and argued that it should be mandatory that all U.S. presidents take an aptitude test.

Trump also criticized Biden by stating that the President was not aware of where he was. The calls for Biden to take a cognitive test have increased since February when special counsel Robert Hur in his report had characterized the President as an “elderly man with poor memory.” Still, Biden’s medical doctors have argued that he is completely fit to be in office.

The Biden campaign also took the opportunity to honor the birthday of former President Trump by posting a video with the 78 achievements of the former President. These included his attempts to cut Medicare and Social Security as well as his most recent guilty conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York hush money case.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com