Trump Goes on 24-Hour DeSantis Attack

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump is continuing his attacks on Ron DeSantis following the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign. DeSantis has frequently been the subject of Trump’s attacks especially because he is considered to be the President’s biggest challenger in the 2024 race.

Trump recently wrote and re-shared more than 19 posts on Truth Social targeting DeSantis within less than 24 hours. This has been widely viewed as an attempt by the former President to continue presenting himself as the front-runner in the race and to place DeSantis as someone who has no chance of winning the GOP nomination in 2024.

One of the posts that Trump shared shows a poll that had placed Trump leading DeSantis 60-20 in an Iowa state poll. In a different post, Trump shares a video featuring many of the times that DeSantis had praised him for his performance over the years. The caption in the video was: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In another post, Trump mocks DeSantis for trying to get people to pronounce his name differently, stating that he is “demanding” people call him “DeeeSantis,” rather than “DaSantis.” He proceeded to write that he prefers “Da” better as the flow is better, which is why he is happy DeSantis is trying to change the pronunciation. He added that DeSantis got particularly upset when people and reporters pronounced his name wrong.

Trump and DeSantis had once been allies, however, following the speculations about DeSantis joining the presidential race in 2024, Trump has changed his tune and has repeatedly attacked the Florida governor on his stance and policies.

