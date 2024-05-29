Trump Hints at Teaming Up With Enemy Nikki Haley

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Trump commented for the first time on Nikki Haley’s recent declaration that she will vote for him in the upcoming November election. Speaking after a campaign event in New York City’s South Bronx, Trump expressed confidence that Haley, his former rival for the GOP nomination and previous U.N. ambassador, would align with his team due to their shared values and ideas.

“Given our similar ideas and thoughts, I believe she’ll be part of our team,” Trump said in an interview with Long Island’s News 12. “I value her statement. The campaign got quite heated, but Nikki is undoubtedly skilled, and I’m convinced she’ll play a role in our efforts, absolutely.”

Haley, a member of Trump’s administration before seeking the GOP nomination herself, confirmed on Wednesday her decision to support Trump as a voter, despite not formally endorsing him. Speaking at the Hudson Institute, where she recently took on a role, Haley critiqued President Biden’s performance and outlined her criteria for presidential leadership, emphasizing strong foreign relations and stringent border control.

Ending her own campaign in March, Haley suggested that Trump should engage with the millions who backed her during the primaries.

Trump, while keeping his vice-presidential choice under wraps during the Thursday interview, mentioned several potential candidates, including Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Elise Stefanik. He praised their contributions and hinted at an extended list of possible contenders.

He hinted last month at announcing his vice-presidential pick during the Republican National Convention scheduled for July, noting a “good chance” of revealing his selection at that time.

