Trump Hits Americans With Brutal Reality Check

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump on Friday night boasted about his 2016 presidential victory, which marked a historic change in the Republican party.

Trump told the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, that Republicans at the time were close to “losing this nation forever.” He added that there is “no path to victory in the Electoral College,” and that at the time, they had “no shot” at winning.

He further claimed that at the time, the Republicans were “looking at eight long years of ‘crooked’ Hillary Clinton in the White House.”

As he boasted, he was able to break the Democrat’s rule in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while also turning Ohio and Florida to a deeper red.

This is a message that DeSantis has also similarly made in the past, stating that he has turned Florida from a battleground state to a red state with large GOP margins for future elections. Trump also took credit again for DeSantis’ wins in 2018 and 2022, stating that without Trump, DeSantis would have ended up just being “a lawyer looking for work.”

In the speech, Trump reiterated that he would win back the White House in 2024, and even added that “We’re going to all become because I am doing this for you. I am here for you.”

He further issues some attacks towards RINOS, that is Republicans in name only, stating that they are a “shrinking breed” and that in time, they were going to “get them [the] hell out.”

