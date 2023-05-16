Trump Insults His Accuser

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, during Wednesday’s town hall, opposed the New York jury’s decision about him being liable for sexual abuse claiming that it was a “rigged deal.”

The town hall, at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, was hosted by CNN only one day after a nine-person jury in New York City determined that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump did not only slam the verdict during his town hall appearance, but also proceeded to mock Carroll, claiming she was a “wack job.” The former President also reiterated his claims that he had never met Carroll and that her entire story was fake and made up.

On Tuesday, the jury concluded that Trump would need to pay Carroll close to $5 million in damages for battery and defamation. The defamation charges relate to a social media post that Trump posted in October 2022, in which he denied Carroll’s claims and also made fun of her appearance. He specifically had referred to her claims as a “hoax” and a “con job.”

The case has resulted in Trump receiving criticisms even from within his party with former two-term Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, claiming that this case was a “distraction” that was damaging the Republicans’ position, while former two-term New Jersey Governor Chris Christie claimed that Trump’s response about not knowing her was “ridiculous,” adding, “How many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump?”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com