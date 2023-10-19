Trump Issues New Lawsuit Against Former Spy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit against Orbis Business Intelligence, which was founded by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele who was behind the 35-page Steele Dossier which alleged that there were links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. According to the lawsuit the report included “scandalous claims” which were detrimental to the reputation of Trump.

The lawsuit was filed by Trump’s lawyers in Britain. On Monday, Trump’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson reportedly appeared before a London High Court judge to accuse the company of having violated the data protection laws in Britain. He further claimed that his client’s reputation had been harmed as a result and that he had faced personal distress.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the dossier was “fake” and that after the 2016 presidential election, his opposition launched a political witch hunt against him.

Steele, who was previously the leader of the Russia desk for the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) is attempting to have the case against him dismissed during the London High Court hearing which is expected to last two days.

Since its original release, Steele’s dossier has been found to have been funded by the Democrats, which resulted in the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton paying $113,000 in fines connected to the dossier.

The Steele dossier did not result in the FBI investigation into the allegations of links between Russia and Trump, but it was an important part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com