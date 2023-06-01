Trump Jr. Accidentally Sabotages His Own Father

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump Jr., in a recent episode of his podcast “Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.,” accidentally insulted his father, former President Donald Trump.

The episode was broadcasted last week through a media streaming website called Rumble. Trump Jr. spent the bulk of the episode giving this thoughts on Ron DeSantis’ announcement of his presidential campaign, which also occurred last week, on Wednesday. The launch of the campaign, which was meant to occur during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk, was marred with technical difficulties, which is what resulted in many people mocking the Florida governor. The announcement drew enough criticism to the point where both Democrats and Republicans were mocking DeSantis. Even Biden and Trump teamed up on him.

According to the GOP primary polls, DeSantis is currently Trump’s biggest competition for winning the GOP nomination, although the Florida governor’s ratings have significantly dropped in the past few months, and many members of his own party have turned on him.

Trump Jr. started the podcast by slamming DeSantis for his voice, whilst also dubbing the top 2024 candidate, “Ron DeStablishment.” However, Trump Jr. proceeded to have a Biden-like gaffe, confusing DeSantis with his father in his next comment, stating, “Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian […] the policies of a D.C. swamp rat.” This comment was clearly meant to be directed at DeSantis, but because of Trump Jr. ‘s misspeaking, he ended up accidentally targeting his own father, and DeSantis’ greatest opponent come 2024.

Ron Filipkowski, an independent journalist, posted a 17-second clip of the incident, claiming that Trump Jr. had misread his script.

Trump Jr. was quick to recover and continued his attack on DeSantis following the mistake. As he argued, DeSantis has not been clear on his stance on Ukraine.

