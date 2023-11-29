Trump Jr. Sparks Outrage Over Holiday Message

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Donald Trump Jr. in celebration of Thanksgiving, has led to a lot of backlash as the post was critical towards the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In his post, Trump Jr., who is the son of former President Donald Trump, shared a painting depicting a family sharing a Thanksgiving meal. In the painting, the family is seen through the window of their house dining inside while on the outside is an FBI agent who is holding a gun and looking into the house.

Along with the photo, he also shared a message wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and ironically stating that he was glad that the FBI was really on the lookout for domestic terrorist threats.

This is not the first time that Trump Jr. has criticized the FBI previously he has accused the bureau of being used by the Democrats as part of their attempts to target Republicans.

In October, Newsweek revealed that the FBI was labeling MAGA followers as a new type of extremist.

The FBI was also responsible for raiding the home of the former President last summer. During their search of the Mar-a-Lago estate, they were able to retrieve around 100 documents that had classification markings on them. These documents are central to the recent indictment of the former President where he is being accused of having hoarded classified documents after exiting the White House in 2021. In the indictment, it is also alleged that Trump had obstructed the efforts of the government to retrieve these documents.

