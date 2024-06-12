Trump Launches New Initiative

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On a recent Sunday, former President Donald Trump declared the launch of a new initiative, “Latino Americans for Trump,” aimed at garnering support from the Latino community. This group is noteworthy for its inclusion of Latino elected officials and distinguished leaders from various industries, all united in their backing of Trump.

The announcement, made on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” website, highlighted a period of notably low unemployment rates during his presidency, which he contrasted sharply with the economic circumstances under the current administration. Trump accused President Biden’s policies of leaving Latino Americans “behind,” citing the burdens of heightened prices, surging interest rates, and dwindling wages that have ensued.

Trump was critical of what he views as the failures of “Bidenomics,” a term he uses to encapsulate the economic policies under Biden that he believes have adversely affected the Latino population. He emphasized that these economic challenges are poised to be a significant issue for Latino voters in the upcoming 2024 elections, along with the rising crime rates and the ongoing crisis in housing affordability—areas where he claims the Biden administration has particularly faltered.

In his statement, Trump highlighted the unity and determination of “Latino Americans for Trump” to actively disseminate his message, which focuses on promises of a bolstered economy, reduced prices, fortified borders, and a strong stance on national and international peace. He proudly recalled the gains made in the 2020 elections, where he received a historic level of support from Hispanic Americans, particularly highlighting his unprecedented victory in Texas border counties—a success not seen by any Republican for over a century.

With an eye toward the future, Trump expressed his confidence in increasing his share of the Hispanic American vote in the 2024 elections, aiming to surpass previous records and achieve an overwhelming Republican turnout.

The statement also featured endorsements from several prominent Republican leaders who praised Trump’s initiatives and leadership. These included Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, known for his influential role in Latino politics; Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a critical ally in conservative circles; Arizona State Representative Teresa Martinez, who has been an advocate for Latino engagement in Republican politics; and Carlos Trujillo, the former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States, who has supported Trump’s international policies.

Together, these endorsements and the formation of the coalition shed light on Trump’s strategic focus on the Latino demographic as a crucial electorate in his bid for the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections, signaling his continued influence on the political landscape and his party’s outreach efforts.

