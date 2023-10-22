Trump Lawyer Pleads Guilty

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sidney Powell, who previously served as an attorney for Donald Trump, entered a guilty plea for six misdemeanors at a courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, this past Thursday.

These misdemeanors come with a suggested penalty of six years of probation, a fine of $6,000, plus a restitution of $2,700 to the state. Furthermore, Powell has consented to pen an apology letter to Georgia’s residents and offer honest accounts during upcoming legal proceedings involving co-defendants.

Powell is among 19 individuals implicated in the legal actions initiated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in August.

Distinct from the collective, Powell and another attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, sought and partially received approval for a separate trial. While Judge Scott McAfee approved the division, he mandated a joint trial for Powell and Chesebro, prioritizing a swift judicial process. Chesebro will see his trial commence this Friday.

Other key defendants encompass former U.S. President Donald Trump, his one-time Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former legal advisors Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, among others.

This situation is but one of four ongoing criminal cases against Trump, with additional accusations stemming from New York City, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Concurrently, Trump is entangled in a Manhattan-based civil case, where New York’s Attorney General Letitia James alleges fraudulent activities. Despite his court appearances, Trump maintains a nationwide presence, delivering speeches and organizing gatherings as part of his potential 2024 presidential bid.

In a significant development, Judge Arthur Engoron determined that fraudulent practices were conducted by Trump and the Trump Organization in their real estate dealings, involving misrepresentation of asset values and net worth to stakeholders and financial entities.

This verdict follows a lawsuit by James against Trump and his offspring, accusing them of falsely enhancing Trump’s financial stature by billions. Trump, for his part, has denied all accusations laid against him.

