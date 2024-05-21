Trump Likely to Reveal Running Mate in July

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In an interview published Thursday, former President Donald Trump revealed there is a “good chance” he will announce who his running mate will be at the GOP national convention in July.

Charles Benson of Scripps News asked Trump what the “chances” are that he’d announce his “vice President pick” at the convention in Milwaukee.

Trump replied that there is a “pretty good chance,” but wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent.

Since Trump has emerged as the GOP’s presumptive Presidential nominee, speculation has intensified around who he’d select to be his running mate in November.

Several of the GOP’s Presidential primary candidates have been suggested for the role, including Senator Tim Scott (South Carolina) and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Other names have also been speculated to be on the closely-guarded shortlist. GOP Rep Elise Stefanik (New York) and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee are the only women rumored to be on the list.

South Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem once reportedly held a spot on the list, but after an anecdote from her book sparked controversy those rumors were squashed.

Republican Senators Marco Rubio (Florida) and JD Vance (Ohio) have also made the list.

Trump’s former running mate, former Vice President, who ran against Trump this cycle, has cut ties with Trump, claiming he wouldn’t endorse his former boss’s most recent attempt at another four years in the Oval Office.

Reports have also surfaced that other Republicans are eyeing the Vice President role and courting favor with the former President. Some pundits have suggested the cast of Republicans attending Trump’s hush money trial are simply currying favor with the GOP’s presumptive Presidential candidate.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com