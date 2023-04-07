Trump Losing Support From Major Demographic

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s current struggles extend to an entire demographic currently: women. More specifically, Trump is going to have to focus his attention on retaining support from female voters who are going to be reminded by the case in New York about all of his alleged extramarital affairs.

This could end up leading to tension, especially as Trump is trying to win back the White House in 2024. In order to be successful and defeat President Biden, he will need to gain a lot of support from female voters.

Despite the result of Trump’s legal troubles, as well as whether or not he is going to end up found guilty of any of the offenses cited in the currently sealed indictment, the accusations about his affair will be another layer that Trump will need to battle.

Some people are particularly worried about how the recent case might affect moderate and suburban female voters. This entire situation is reminiscent of the concerns that had developed following the release of the affair between then-President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe relates to a $130,000 hush payment made by adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Trump by his then-attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for Daniels’s silence over their alleged affair.

Prior to the payment, Daniels was supposedly going to be speaking up about sleeping with the former President during a 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

