Trump Mocks DeSantis in Latest Advertisement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a new ad on Friday, former President Trump attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis stating that he needed a “personality transplant,” but that it’s not yet an available option.

In the 40-second ad, he adds that “almost all” the members of Congress who had served alongside DeSantis were supporting him, which is particularly surprising because of the relationship that some of them had with “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he refers to DeSantis. This has become his preferred nickname for the Florida governor since the 2022 midterm election.

He continued to say that in his mind, the reason for this is a “lack of personality,” adding that DeSantis would be in a class with ‘former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, which is not a positive thing. Trump also referred to DeSantis’s recent foreign travels stating that most people did not understand why the Florida governor was choosing to take international trips.

This is not the first time that the former president and current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary has attacked the Florida governor. While DeSantis has not yet announced his intentions for 2024, it is widely speculated that he is going to be entering the presidential race soon. In most hypothetical polls for the 2024 GOP primary, Trump has been polling second right behind Trump.

The ad refers subtly to the fact that many Florida House Republicans have chosen to endorse Trump instead of DeSantis. In fact, DeSantis has only received the endorsement of one Florida House Republican, Rep. Laurel Lee, who previously served as Florida secretary of state in the DeSantis administration.

