Trump Moves To Shut Down His Legal Case

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump first filed a motion in March looking to completely eliminate the investigation led by Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney. This motion has not yet been ruled on by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney but has been named as the plaintiff.

Trump has since filed a new motion in the state’s supreme court and in a different court looking to block any possible charges from being filed against him.

Trump’s legal team explained in the brief sent to the state’s supreme Court that filing another motion was necessary as previously any attempt made by the petitioners to “redress in the normal course” has been dismissed, and the District Attorney has indicated that an indictment or charges are coming imminently.

Willis previously informed court staff that she anticipated charges to be filed during the new grand jury’s term, and probably during the second or third week of August.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report about the new filings from Thursday. While the new motions do not include any significant differences when compared to the original ones in May, Trump has once again included complaints about the grand jury and the final report that had previously been generated, despite large parts of it being sealed.

Trump’s March motion had been criticized by many legal experts who claimed that he had not done enough to show that the grand jury process had caused him injury.

