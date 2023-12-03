Trump Picks New Fight With Obama

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – This week, former President Trump renewed his criticism of the Wall Street Journal, focusing on its editorial perspective regarding the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. In a recent editorial, the Journal commented on Trump’s latest remarks about ObamaCare, suggesting that his declarations were a boon for his political adversaries. The Journal interpreted Trump’s intention to “terminate” ObamaCare as potentially advantageous for Democrats, framing his comments as a strategic misstep.

During the weekend, Trump had expressed his interest in exploring alternatives to ObamaCare, criticizing the program for being both out of control and inadequate in providing quality healthcare. However, the Journal highlighted Trump’s failure to propose a more viable healthcare plan, suggesting that Republicans might be better off avoiding the topic altogether if they lack a more concrete strategy than what Trump has presented.

Trump responded to the Wall Street Journal’s critique on Thursday via a post on his Truth Social website. He disparaged the publication, labeling it a “MESS” and criticizing its globalist stance. Trump asserted that the Journal’s influence was diminishing and suggested that its editorial line was not in tune with his “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” mantra. He recounted that Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Journal, had congratulated him on his 2016 election victory and had frequently contacted him, though according to Trump, Murdoch never received the responses or outcomes he desired.

Trump’s animosity towards the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and other media outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch has been ongoing. He has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with their coverage of him and his political opponents, viewing it as unfavorable.

