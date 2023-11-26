Trump Picks Up Critical 2024 Endorsement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas, a member of the Republican Party, recently expressed his support for former President Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. Emphasizing the need to conclude the “political primary charade,” Marshall’s endorsement highlights his alignment with Trump’s policies and perspectives. As a steadfast supporter of Trump during his presidency, Marshall believes Trump’s leadership aligns with the interests of American farmers, the necessity of secure borders, and the imperative to address inflation, which he attributes to the current administration under President Joe Biden.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Marshall criticized the Biden administration for its stance on American agriculture and energy, particularly regarding the Green New Deal and electric vehicle mandates. He accused Biden of compromising American sovereignty through lenient border policies, indirectly facilitating illegal immigration, and the unchecked influx of dangerous substances like fentanyl into American communities.

Marshall attributes the economic struggles, including high inflation and interest rates, to Biden’s policies, and he criticizes the current administration for what he sees as a departure from the nation’s Christian values and constitutional rights. He asserts that President Trump’s leadership would better serve American farmers and ranchers and prioritize domestic energy production.

Marshall’s endorsement aligns with his previous actions, such as opposing the Democrat-led impeachment hearings in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol riots and supporting Trump’s efforts to enhance election integrity after the 2020 general election. His stance reflects a growing trend among Republican lawmakers, with a dozen senators and about 80 House Republicans already endorsing Trump.

The endorsement comes as Trump continues to lead in the GOP nomination race, with a significant margin over other potential candidates in recent surveys. The support from influential Republicans like Senator Marshall and Texas Governor Greg Abbott further solidifies Trump’s position in the race.

