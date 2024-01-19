Trump Picks Up Critical Endorsement, DeSantis Rages

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) backed former President Donald Trump over his own state’s governor, Ron Desantis in the 2024 presidential race.

Rubio took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about the Biden administration’s record, arguing that Trump had taken “extraordinary actions” that were necessary to “fix the disaster” of the United States. He added that during Trump’s time in office, he had managed to achieve many major political victories which Rubio had been working on for years, including Child Tax Credit expansions and sanctions in Venezuela and Cuba. He added that Trump was a president without special interests.

He continued his post by stating that he supported Trump because it was only through him that they would be able to take the necessary actions to fix this disaster that had been created by Biden. He noted that it was time for them to work so that they could save America and beat Biden.

In 2016 Rubio had run against the former President in a contest that had been heated. The senator ended up dropping out of the presidential race following his loss in the Florida primary.

Rubio’s recent endorsement means that Trump has received the endorsement of both Florida senators who chose Trump instead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Last November, Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorsed Trump after promising to stay out of the race.

Polls in Florida have shown that Trump continues to have a large lead against the other Republican candidates, including DeSantis.

