Trump Pushes HARD on Global Chokepoints

President Trump has demanded free passage through the Panama and Suez Canals for American ships, setting up a potential confrontation with Panama and Egypt over control of these vital waterways.

Trump wants unrestricted passage for U.S. military and commercial vessels through both the Panama and Suez Canals

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been tasked with securing these transit benefits

The President claims both canals “would not exist without the United States of America”

Panama’s President has pushed back, stating the Panama Canal Authority independently regulates transit

Trump’s concerns include growing Chinese influence over the Panama Canal and ongoing security issues at the Suez Canal

Trump Takes Bold Stance on Strategic Waterways

President Donald Trump has issued a direct demand regarding two of the world’s most important shipping routes, declaring that “American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez canals!” This position represents a significant shift in U.S. policy toward these vital waterways, which have long operated under international agreements and management. The President’s statement comes amid growing concerns about global shipping security and American economic interests in international trade routes.

In his communication on Truth Social, Trump emphasized American historical involvement with both canals, stating, “Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America,” and revealed he has directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “immediately take care of this situation.” The President’s comments highlight his administration’s focus on leveraging America’s historical investments and strategic interests to secure favorable treatment for U.S. shipping operations worldwide.

“United States President Donald Trump said U.S. military and commercial ships should be allowed to travel free of charge through the Panama and Suez canals, two strategic routes for global trade and military operations.” Donald Trump

Panama Canal Control and Chinese Influence

Trump has specifically highlighted concerns about the management of the Panama Canal, which was built by the United States in the early 1900s and transferred to Panamanian control in 1977 under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. The President has cited growing Chinese influence in the region as a particular concern. His administration has observed China’s increasing economic presence in Panama, including significant infrastructure investments near the canal, raising questions about potential threats to U.S. interests in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also indicated the administration is seeking an agreement for U.S. warships to pass through the Panama Canal “first, and free.” This position reflects the administration’s view that America’s historical relationship with Panama should translate into preferential treatment. Additionally, Hegseth has suggested the potential return of U.S. troops to Panama, a proposal that Panamanian officials have firmly rejected, creating tension in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Panama’s Response and Canal Management

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino has responded to Trump’s statements by emphasizing the autonomy of the Panama Canal Authority, which independently regulates transit and costs. “There is no agreement to the contrary,” Mulino stated, highlighting Panama’s sovereignty over the canal since the U.S. transfer of control. The canal remains critically important to global shipping, with both the United States and China being major users of the waterway.

“Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social late Saturday. “I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of this situation.” Donald Trump

The Panama Canal connects the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean, providing a crucial shortcut that avoids the lengthy journey around South America. This waterway handles approximately 6% of global maritime trade, making it a vital component of international shipping infrastructure. The canal’s economic impact is substantial, generating significant revenue for Panama through transit fees while saving shipping companies billions in transportation costs.

Suez Canal Security Concerns

Trump’s demand for free passage through the Suez Canal comes at a particularly challenging time for this Egyptian-controlled waterway. The canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, has faced significant disruptions due to attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. These attacks, initially launched in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict, have forced many ships to detour around Africa, significantly increasing shipping times and costs for global trade.

Egypt has reported a devastating 60% drop in Suez Canal revenues, amounting to approximately $7 billion in losses. The U.S. military, under President Trump’s direction, has intensified operations against Houthi positions to eliminate threats to shipping in the region. These security concerns underscore the strategic importance of the canal to global commerce and the significant American military resources already committed to maintaining open shipping lanes in the region.