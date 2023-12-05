Trump Puts Mainstream Media Giant in Its Place

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump slammed The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page saying that it was a “mess.” His recent criticisms came after the publication put out a piece criticizing Trump.

In a recent post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the WSJ “sucks” and argued that it was becoming less influential. He added that the idea of “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” was not desirable to them. As he pointed out in 2016, when he won the presidential election, Rupert Murdoch was the first person to call him to congratulate him and offer for the two of them to have lunch.

He proceeded to note that Murdoch had stepped down from News Corp and Fox Corp in September and that even after stepping down he had continued to call “often.” Trump proceeded to argue that Murdoch had not given up on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the presidential race and was instead pushing former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who he referred to as “more disloyal” than DeSantis.

Trump also claimed that 2024 would be a “GLOBALIST DEFEAT” and that the WSJ had not gotten anything correct in years. As he pointed out he was currently leading in the Republican primary race against DeSantis and Haley by over 50 points, and he was leading in most polls against President Joe Biden.

While Trump did not specifically mention any editorial or opinion pieces from the Wall Street Journal specifically in his post, the recent comments came after Tuesday’s editorial where there had been some criticisms of the former President.

