Trump Rejects Being Called a “Threat to Democracy”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former President Donald Trump argued that he was not a “threat to democracy” and opposed President Biden’s argument following the hush money conviction.

During an exclusive interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump argued that he was leading over Biden who was someone who could not even put together two sentences. He continued by accusing Biden of destroying the country and stated that he was the one who was a danger to the United States.

He continued by stating that people were being misinformed and being told that it was Trump who was a threat to U.S. democracy. However, as he pointed out these were only words and it was not even clear what that meant. Still, regardless of this, the Democrats have made it their slogan that Trump is a threat to the U.S. democracy. Trump added that the opposite was true and that they are the ones who are actually a threat to democracy.

Last week, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money trial that took place in Manhattan. The charges specifically relate to a reimbursement payment that had been made to Trump’s onetime attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, in connection to a hush money payment he had made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Michael Tyler, Biden’s communication director stated that their argument about Trump being a threat to democracy is the reason why they decided to hold a conference outside of the courthouse in Manhattan.

