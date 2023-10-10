Trump Responds To Accusations of Calling Troops Suckers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social to slam his former White House chief of Staff John Kelly, after he recently confirmed that Trump had referred to fallen U.S. soldiers as “suckers” in 2018.

In the post, Trump stated that Kelly was the “dumbest” of his people to have come from the Military and that he had only picked up the lies that the Radical Left had made up about his statements about Soldiers and Gold Star Families. He added that Kelly was not capable of ever performing well and that he had disliked him during his time serving under Trump. He then stated that this was why he had “fired him like a ‘dog.’”

These comments came only days after Kelly publicly confirmed the allegations that had been reported by The Atlantic in 2020 regarding the remarks that Trump had made about fallen U.S. soldiers during his visit to France in 2018. In the interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Kelly had referred to Trump as a person who believed that prisoners of war and wounded or fallen U.S. service members were “suckers” because they had served when there was “nothing in it for them.” He had additionally claimed that Trump did not want to appear next to military amputees because he did not believe that it would look good for him.

Kelly had further claimed that Trump had refused to visit the graves of U.S. soldiers who had died during the World War in France and had specifically questioned why he should visit a cemetery that was full of “losers.” He also pointed out that Trump had exhibited “open contempt” for Gold Star Families.

