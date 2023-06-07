Trump Reveals DOJ’s Dark Secret

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump, during a Fox News town hall hosted by Hannity in Clive, Iowa, on Thursday, alleged that Biden and his family were being “protected” by the “corrupt” and “one-sided” justice system.

During the event, Trump spoke about the “witch hunts” that he has faced while referring to the different handling that he has had to face when compared to Biden and his family. He added that the system was “very unfair” and that it was clear that the family was being “protected.”

Trump proceeded to speak about how then VP Biden had tried to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, as well as to put a stop to the probe into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm. Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, had been on the board of the natural gas firms. Trump also stated that in July 2019, while speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he had pushed for an investigation into the Biden family to be launched, specifically one that was focused on Hunter Biden’s business ventures that were connected to Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden has been under federal criminal investigation over his taxes for years. This investigation was launched because of suspicious foreign transactions and has been handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for Delaware since 2018.

Fox News Digital was the first to report that there was a federal investigation looking into Hunter Biden in October 2020 ahead of the presidential election.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com