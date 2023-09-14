Trump Reveals His Biggest 2024 Concern

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump has touted the success of the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade, while also pointing out the importance of his Supreme Court justice confirmations in this landmark decision. He added that overturning the abortion case was important as it returned the matter back to the states. However, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade cost the Republican Party the 2022 midterms.

On Friday night, during his speech at the South Dakota GOP convention, Trump argued that this was a “big positive” and that there were many people who attempted to present it as a negative. As he argued, this was a brave decision by the justices and one that was aligned with the wants of everyone for the past 51 years. Trump continued by pointing out that he believes there should be three exceptions for abortion in cases of incest, rape, or where the mother’s life is in danger.

The former president stated that the decision to have Roe v. Wade overturned and to have the abortion matter returned to the state likely cost the GOP politically while energizing the Democrats. He then noted that those abortion-for-all Democrats were “radicals” because they wanted to kill babies even after the 5th month of pregnancy, and even after birth. He believes this is why they are the ones who should be considered extremists, as they are willing to remove a child even after the 8th or 9th month of pregnancy.

Trump then referenced the former Virginia governor who had claimed that a choice could be made even when the baby had been born. He pointed out that because of the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the county is in a better position now in terms of the pro-life argument even if it suffered some temporary political losses.

