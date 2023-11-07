Trump Says “Hostages” Being Held in the U.S.

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump referred to those imprisoned over their actions on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol attack as “hostages.”

Trump walked on stage at a rally in Houston, Texas, to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. However, when the song concluded it included a chorus that was created with the collaboration of the inmates that have been jailed over their actions on Jan. 6, during the Capitol insurrection. He proceeded to tell the crowd that they all knew what he was. He then added that he referred to the inmates not as prisoners but rather as hostages.

Trump said that what had happened was a shame. The son “Justice For All” which is the mix including the inmates was first released in March and is available on many streaming services. Trump’s part in the track follows a chorus of inmates who are singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At the end of the track, there is a repeated chant of “USA!” The song artist is also credited as the “J6 Prison Choir.”

The proceeds from the song were directly given to the families of those who had been part of the Jan. 6 riot. Trump has often spoken sympathetically about the rioters who have been charged for their involvement in the Capitol attack. During the attack, a mob of his supporters had entered the U.S. Capitol.

