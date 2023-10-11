Trump Reveals Why War Broke Out in the Middle East

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump made two campaign stops in Iowa where he addressed the recent terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas, a terrorist organization.

During his remarks in Waterloo, Iowa, Trump argued that the attacks on Israel only occurred because the United States was perceived globally as having a “weak leader” and being “weak and ineffective.” He added that the world had changed from what it was three years ago.

Trump also made similar remarks during his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, campaign rally which was aired live on Newsmax.

In the Waterloo event, which had 1,700 attending, Trump urged attendees to support him in the caucuses, which are set for January 15. As he stated, they needed to win and to do so with “big” numbers.

He proceeded to blame the terrorist assaults on Israel on President Joe Biden, alleging that he had exhibited weakness which had emboldened the country’s adversaries.

Outside of the recent attacks, Trump also made reference to his civil fraud case in New York City which was brought forward by Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, and even called James “evil” and “grossly incompetent.”

In her lawsuit, James has alleged that Trump overinflated the value of his assets in order to defraud banks and insurers to give him better insurance deals and loan terms. Last month, a New York Judge ruled that James had shown that Trump had committed fraud. The ongoing trial is now going to be used to determine what penalties Trump is going to face.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com