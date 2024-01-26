Trump Says He Can Beat Haley at What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent Fox News interview, former President Donald Trump told host Martha McCallum that he would perform better than former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley in a cognitive test. Ahead of Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire, Haley has blasted Trump for his age and the recent gaffes and mistakes he made during his speech.

Trump, during the interview, argued that he would easily beat Haley in a cognitive test. Haley has previously pushed that it should be a requirement that politicians over the age of 75 should take mental competency tests before being allowed to serve in office. While Haley is only 52 years old, Trump is currently 77.

Trump argued that he was much “sharper” than Haley and that he would be willing to sit for an aptitude test right now and show his results against hers. He argued that there was no possibility that Haley would win and that she would not even be close to winning. He proceeded to repeat his claims that he had previously scored very highly in two cognitive tests, one of which had been taken during his term in office, and a second, more recent one.

Trump has often bragged about his results in the 2018 cognitive test and even argued during this interview that he had previously called for anyone running for the White House to be required to take a cognitive test as it would be “nice” for the U.S. president to be “intelligent.”

The former President has recently come after fire for confusing Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while discussing Capitol security during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

