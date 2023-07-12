Trump Says DeSantis Secretly Regrets Running

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is considered his primary challenger in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race in a series of posts. Trump took to his Truth Social social media platform on Saturday to write that DeSantis was trying “desperately” to find a way to leave the 2024 presidential race.

He argued that “Ron DeSanctimonious” was currently attempting to figure out how he could possibly leave the 2024 race without completely destroying his image for 2028. However, Trump claims that despite the attempts to save face, DeSantis has already had his reputation damaged.

DeSantis is lagging far behind Trump in all of the 2024 Republican primary presidential polls, with many respondents in recent polls arguing that DeSantis had not managed to deliver with the launch of his presidential campaign.

DeSantis has in the past responded to those concerned about his campaign failing to deliver in challenging Trump by arguing that he has so far been targeted by the media and other important figures.

Trump has been attacking DeSantis even before the Florida governor announced that he would be joining the presidential race in May. This is despite the fact that Trump had endorsed DeSantis in 2018 in the gubernatorial race which DeSantis managed to win by less than half a point. This has caused Trump to say that DeSantis is a “lousy candidate” who would not have been able to win prior to his endorsement.

The former President recently stated that he might end up joining the primary debates even though he had previously argued he would not. He argued that Steve Cortes, DeSantis’ strategist had urged DeSantis to leave the raise and had spoken highly of Trump’s debate skills.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com