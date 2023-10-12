Trump Sounds the Alarm, WWIII Imminent?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – As the war in Ukraine continues and following the recent terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against Israel in the Middle East, former President Donald Trump has warned that President Joe Biden is causing the world to move closer to a possible World War III.

On Saturday night, during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump argued that the world was closer to World War III than ever before. He added that he was the only one able to prevent such a war from breaking out. Trump’s rally was aired live on Newsmax.

Trump proceeded to argue that should a world war break out it would be deadlier than any war before it because of the access to nuclear weapons. This means that the war will not be fought with army tanks, but rather with weaponry that is unlike anything the world has “seen before.” This was something he claimed to know better than anyone else.

One of Trump’s supporters at the rally then shouted that the world needed God, to which Trump agreed. After a brief exchange, Trump then shared the man’s “beautiful” statement about how God had sent Trump to them. He added that he liked that man.

While Trump did not directly mention the recent terrorist assaults, he did denounce Biden for his weak leadership, claiming that the U.S. had become the world’s laughing stock. He then stated that Biden had put China, Ukraine, and Mexico first while putting America and its workers and industries last.

