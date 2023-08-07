Trump Supporters Accused of Threatening County Sheriff and DA

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat stated that both he and Fani Willis the District Attorney faced threats ahead of Trump’s indictment.

During the press conference, Labat revealed that the department had run the threats “to the ground,” and they would continue to ensure that those responsible for the threats are held accountable through the Criminal Investigations Division. When asked about his feelings about the threats, he said that his mother would have told him this was the job he asked for. As he pointed out, their job was not just protecting the District Attorney, but also all those who might receive threats.

He proceeded to say that so far his office had done a good job of going after those who continuously made threats and ensuring that they are held accountable. Several months ago, they had also made an arrest that was linked to the threats. The wave of more recent threats is still being investigated.

Willis had previously told state employees that they needed to “stay alert” and that she had already received some racist threats. This week, she also told reporters that the work was done, which is an indication that the grand jury will soon make a decision on whether or not Trump should be indicted in this case.

On Monday, a judge ruled against Trump’s request to have Willis completely removed from the investigation.

