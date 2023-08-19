Trump Team Hits Fani Willis With a Reality Check

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the Trump campaign issued a statement slamming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as well as other prosecutors who have been handling the investigation in Georgia into former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the Trump campaign described Willis as a “rabid partisan” who has built her platform on the grounds of prosecuting Trump through “bogus indictments.” They further argue that Willis has taken a page out of President Biden’s playbook by ensuring that the probe is going to interfere with the 2024 presidential election to the maximum so that she can damage Trump’s campaign. However, they point out that these attempts are going to be unsuccessful against Trump’s campaign which is currently dominating the presidential primary.

This is an argument that Trump’s campaign had previously made about the fact that prosecutors had the ability to bring forward these cases for the past two years and yet, they have chosen to bring all of the charges against Trump forward now that Trump is leading the Republican primary. Willis has spent two and a half years in her investigation of Trump.

Many of Trump’s allies have also accused prosecutors and others of attempting to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

The campaign in their statement noted that the Democrat leaders’ actions in these cases pose a big threat to American democracy and they are an attempt to block the American people from being able to vote for the President they want. They added that whether you refer to this as election manipulation or interference it is still dangerous as it marks an attempt by those in power to block the people from choosing the candidate they want.

