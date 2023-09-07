Trump Accused of Throwing His Son Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the transcript from Trump’s April 13 deposition in connection to the $250 civil lawsuit against him was published by his attorneys. The case brought forward by the New York Attorney was filed last year and it relates to the business dealings of Donald Trump, the Trump organization, and some of his adult children. In the filing, it is alleged that the defendants had deliberately over the years misrepresented the business assets they owned in order to receive better loans and have lower taxes. The lawsuit further alleges that Trump had inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over the years.

Trump has maintained that he is completely innocent and in a Truth Social post argued that he is being targeted by James who is claiming his net worth is far lower than it is. According to James’ accusations, in 2014 Trump had inflated his net worth by $2.2 billion.

During his deposition, Trump stated that in the past few years, he has stepped away from the business and that many of the roles were now the responsibilities of his older children. He added that while he had stepped away from managing everything after being elected into the White House, he had continued to make profit from his company throughout his time in the White House. Trump specifically mentioned that Eric Trump was far more involved than he was in the business. Michael Cohen, the former attorney of former President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that in the newly-released deposition, Trump had thrown his son Eric Trump “under the bus” because of that statement.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com