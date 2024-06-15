Trump To Jump Back Into America’s Abortion Debate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, former President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech virtually at an event hosted by the Danbury Institute, which is a Christian nonprofit group that pushed for a complete eradication of abortions.

The group notes on its website that abortion is one of the biggest atrocities facing today’s world and that it needs to put an end to it. They add that they are not planning to rest until abortion is completely eradicated.

The group is scheduled to have a meeting in Indianapolis in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting.

The Democrats are likely to use this event to their advantage by pushing for abortion as one of the central issues in the 2024 election. This is while the polls have indicated that former President Trump and President Biden, who are the two presumptive nominees for their respective parties, appear to be locked in a close race. Voters have often stated that when it comes to abortion issues they have more trust in the Democrats handling them than the Republicans. Still, the Republicans manage to perform better with voters on other important issues including immigration and the economy.

Following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, there have been 21 GOP-led states that have introduced restrictions or bans on abortion.

Trump has often taken credit for being instrumental in the landmark case being overturned as he nominated three conservative justices who had voted for the reversal of the federal right to abortion. Still, Trump has maintained that abortion should be handled on a state level and has not pushed for a nationwide ban.

