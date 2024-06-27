Trump To Let Who Speak at Upcoming GOP Convention

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Teamsters Union president is scheduled to speak during the Republican National Convention next month. This is while former President Donald Trump is attempting to gather more support from blue-collar workers who are likely to play a big role in the upcoming presidential election, especially in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to state that Sean-O’Brien has accepted his invitation to speak at the Milwaukee RNC Convention.

A Teamsters spokesperson did not immediately confirm that O’Brien will be appearing at the convention in July. There is also no information on whether he is planning on speaking at the Democratic convention the following month.

Trump is attempting to win support from organized labor unions ahead of the November election. In 2016, blue-collar workers had been instrumental in his presidential victory. Union members in general tend to support the Democrats. In 2020, around 56 percent of Union members and households voted for Biden.

In September, Trump visited Michigan in an attempt to win over autoworkers, as President Biden has been pushing for electric vehicles during the automotive industry strike. In his speech, he pushed for United Auto Workers to endorse him. However, instead of an endorsement union president Shawn Fain stated that Trump is a “scab” and officially endorsed President Biden.

In January, Trump pushed union members to oust Fain after the official endorsement of Biden by the group. At the same time, O’Brien had a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago with the former President where they discussed right-to-work laws and allowing unionized workplaces to opt out of paying fees and dues.

