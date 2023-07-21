Trump Trashes His Ex-Cabinet Members

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, in a recent exclusive interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, revealed that there were some key cabinet members that in retrospect, he does not believe were good fits for his administration. He even notes that some of these cabinet members were “weak and pathetic,” while there are others he referred to as “incompetent.”

Bartiromo asked Trump whether there was anything that he would change when looking back to his first campaign and term in office. In response, Trump argued that there were people, like Bill Barr, that he would not have selected. He then proceeded to call Barr “weak and pathetic.”

Other people he named from his former administration included Jeff Sessions and Dr. Mark Esper, who Trump also claimed to have disliked. Following this revelation, Bartiromo asked why Trump had selected those members to serve in his administration then.

Trump claimed that every president will start by giving the position to someone that they believe in when starting out. However, many of Trump’s former cabinet members have stopped being his allies, and have even warned that if Trump wins back the White House in 2024, it will be a “horror show.”

Barr has specifically claimed that if Trump wins, then all he is going to deliver is “chaos” and that Trump himself would be the worst possible person for delivering on the policies that he has pledged.

Sessions has also slammed Trump, stating that he resigned from the former President’s cabinet because his “honor and integrity” were more important.

